| SAN JUAN, July 20
senior public debt sued the cash-strapped U.S. territory on
Wednesday, saying it siphoned money away from bondholders in
breach of a new U.S. law that brings the island's finances under
federal oversight.
The lawsuit, filed in San Juan federal court by hedge funds
including Aurelius and Stone Lion, may have little short-term
impact due to a wide-reaching halt on litigation imposed by the
very law they say Puerto Rico violated. It is unclear how the
courts will interpret this lawsuit vis-à-vis the newly enacted
law.
The Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability
Act, or PROMESA, was signed into law by U.S. President Barack
Obama just days before the island was due to make a roughly $2
billion debt payment, which its government said it could not
honor.
The complaint accuses Puerto Rico and its Governor Alejandro
Garcia Padilla of violating PROMESA by issuing a moratorium on
its July 1 payment of nearly $800 million in constitutionally
backed, general obligation debt.
It is the opening salvo in what is likely to be a
contentious, months-long restructuring process in Puerto Rico.
The territory faces $70 billion in debt, a stagnant economy,
rampant poverty and emigration, and a failing healthcare system.
In the complaint, the bondholders say they are not looking
to compel payment on their debt, but are asking the court to
prevent Puerto Rico "from unlawfully dissipating these assets
before the Oversight Board is fully operational."
Puerto Rico also ran afoul of PROMESA by passing a Fiscal
Year 2017 budget that did not set aside money for full payment
of GO debt, the bondholders allege.
The bondholders say the 2017 budget "makes huge transfers"
to entities "that apparently enjoy political favor but are
indisputably junior to" the bondholders, like the island's
woefully underfunded pension system, and its insolvent
Government Development Bank, which is its primary fiscal agent.
PROMESA imposes a halt on litigation stemming from missed
debt payments as federal officials get to work appointing
members of a federal oversight board that will be responsible
for finding economic fixes for Puerto Rico and facilitating debt
restructuring talks with the island's creditors.
