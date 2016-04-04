SAN JUAN, April 4 Creditors of Puerto Rico's
Government Development Bank on Monday sued to stop it from
distributing money to creditors in what they call "preferential
transfers" ahead of the GDB's May 1 debt payment that Puerto
Rico's governor says may not be payable.
Hedge funds including Brigade Capital Management and Claren
Road Asset Management, who hold some of GDB's $3.75 billion in
debt, asked a federal court in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to bar
municipalities, public entities and other depositors from
removing their money, to prevent a run on the bank.
(Reporting By Nick Brown in San Juan and Jonathan Stempel in
New York; Editing by Daniel Bases and Chizu Nomiyama)