(Adds background on the lawsuits and detail on the judge's
ruling)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK Nov 16 A federal judge has blocked
Puerto Rico creditors from pursuing litigation to knock down the
U.S. territory's moratorium on debt payments, saying the cases
are frozen under a federal law designed to solve Puerto Rico's
financial crisis.
The ruling on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Francisco
Besosa, in San Juan, is a coup for Puerto Rico, which had argued
the lawsuits would be too costly to litigate as it battles $70
billion in debt and a 45 percent poverty rate.
The plaintiffs in the four cases - creditors who are owed
pieces of that $70 billion, including individuals, hedge funds
and bond insurers like National Public Finance Guarantee - had
argued their claims were exempt from the so-called automatic
stay provision of the law known as PROMESA, signed by President
Barack Obama earlier this year.
PROMESA put a pause on litigation over Puerto Rico's debt,
creating a federal board to oversee a workout process that
provides for consensual negotiations, or an in-court
restructuring mechanism akin to U.S. bankruptcy.
The idea was to avoid years of chaotic and costly
litigation in Puerto Rico, which cannot access municipal
bankruptcy laws because it is not a U.S. state.
The Obama Administration, which helped push PROMESA through
Congress, argued in a court brief that lifting the stay could
threaten Puerto Rico's ability to provide essential government
services.
Plaintiffs said their claims were exempt from the stay
because they were not seeking to compel payments on their debt,
but rather to protect contractual rights they felt were being
eroded under a set of orders signed by island Governor Alejandro
Garcia Padilla.
The orders let Puerto Rico forgo certain payments and
redirect revenues that had been earmarked for debt to cover
other expenses instead. The so-called debt moratorium violated
the U.S. Constitution, the plaintiffs argued in asking Judge
Besosa to declare it unlawful.
But Besosa ruled Puerto Rico would suffer more by having to
litigate the cases than the plaintiffs would by having to go
through the PROMESA process. "Because the equities tilt against
them, plaintiffs have not demonstrated the level of cause
necessary to obtain their requested relief," the judge said.
Besosa was also stern with Puerto Rico, writing that in
light of the "benefit and breathing room afforded" by his
decision, the island should quickly ramp up restructuring talks
with creditors - a strategy Besosa called the "only realistic
pathway forward."
(Reporting by Nick Brown in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe
and Andrew Hay)