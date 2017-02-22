BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 22 Puerto Rico bondholders whose debt is backed by the U.S. territory's sales tax revenue, known as COFINA creditors, are asking a federal court to prevent the island from diverting those tax revenue streams to pay other creditors.
A group of funds holding more than $2 billion in COFINA debt on Wednesday sought to intervene in a lawsuit filed by some of Puerto Rico's general obligation bondholders. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit say the COFINA funds should instead go to them, under payment priority rules.
In a statement, the COFINA group called the GO bondholders' claims "meritless" and "self-serving," saying the "baseless action threatens the island’s ability to re-access the capital markets." (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION