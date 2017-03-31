March 31 Puerto Rico's federally appointed financial oversight board scheduled mediation in debt restructuring talks between the U.S. territory's general obligation bondholders and holders of its so-called COFINA debt, which is backed by sales tax revenue, the board said in a letter to the creditors on Thursday.

The letter, which was not public but was obtained by Reuters, said former bankruptcy Judge Allan Gropper would serve as mediator in the talks, which will run from April 10-13 in New York. (Reporting by Nick Brown)