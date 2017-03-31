BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 31 Puerto Rico's federally appointed financial oversight board scheduled mediation in debt restructuring talks between the U.S. territory's general obligation bondholders and holders of its so-called COFINA debt, which is backed by sales tax revenue, the board said in a letter to the creditors on Thursday.
The letter, which was not public but was obtained by Reuters, said former bankruptcy Judge Allan Gropper would serve as mediator in the talks, which will run from April 10-13 in New York. (Reporting by Nick Brown)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION