Feb 24 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday, to discuss his efforts to "put Puerto Rico's financial house in order" since taking office on Jan. 2, according to a statement from the governor's office.

Puerto Rico's troubled finances are under the supervision of a federally appointed board. Rossello on Tuesday is due to present the board with a blueprint for the island's fiscal turnaround.

(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)