BRIEF-Integrated Asset Management and IAM Private Debt Group report $28 mln financing
* Integrated Asset Management Corp. and IAM Private Debt Group announce $28,000,000 financing for S.M. Group International Inc.
SAN JUAN/NEW YORK May 1Puerto Rico's governor on Sunday said he declared a moratorium on a $422 million debt payment due Monday by the island's Government Development Bank, the most significant default yet for the U.S. territory facing a massive economic crisis.
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said in a televised speech that he signed the moratorium on Saturday in what he characterized as a "painful decision" based on inaction from the U.S. Congress, which continues to debate a legislative fix for Puerto Rico's $70 billion debt load. (Reporting By Nick Brown and a contributor in San Juan, Daniel Bases in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft)
OTTAWA, May 17 Canadian manufacturing sales rebounded in March, driven by gains in the motor vehicle sector and record sales in the food industry, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.