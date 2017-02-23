Feb 23 The federally appointed board tasked with managing Puerto Rico's finances hired retired attorney Jaime A. El Koury, formerly of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, as its general counsel, it announced on Thursday. Koury, a 1978 graduate of Yale Law School, will lead the board's role in helping the U.S. territory restructure some $70 billion in debt. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)