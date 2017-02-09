Feb 9 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Thursday that the U.S. territory would make a $1.4 million interest payment on constitutionally-backed bonds that was due on Feb. 1, drawing on money deposited at Banco Popular.

Speaking at an event in San Juan with private sector leaders, Rossello said he would draw on a $146 million account funded with so-called clawback funds - money that had been earmarked for other debt payments, but was redirected last year by ex-governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, as the island tried to combat a crippling fiscal crisis. (Reporting by Nick Brown, editing by G Crosse)