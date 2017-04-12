BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 12 A Puerto Rico labor union sued the U.S. territory's governor and financial oversight board on Wednesday, saying pension cuts being proposed as part of the island's fiscal turnaround plan are unconstitutional.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Juan, seeks an injunction blocking the implementation of the plan. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION