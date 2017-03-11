BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 11 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello's revised blueprint for steering the U.S. territory out of economic crisis identifies an extra $262 million in new revenues, the governor's office announced on Saturday.
An earlier version of the plan envisioned $12.9 billion in new revenues over 10 years, but was rejected by Puerto Rico's federally-appointed oversight board, which must approve a turnaround plan for the island under the federal Puerto Rico rescue law known as PROMESA. The draft relied on overly optimistic forecasts for economic growth, the board said. (Reporting by Nick Brown, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION