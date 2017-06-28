(Adds details on board's decision)
By Nick Brown
June 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board
said on Wednesday it was still in debt restructuring talks with
creditors of the island's power utility, PREPA, a day after
rejecting a proposed deal to restructure $9 billion of the
utility's bonds.
In public documents posted on its website, the board said
its main concern about the deal was that it could squeeze
consumers as demand at PREPA declines.
The board's rejection had riled creditors, and it faced a
lawsuit from insurers of PREPA bonds who argued the board,
created last year under a federal law enacted by the U.S.
Congress, had no legal authority to veto the deal.
On Wednesday, the board said it could still be persuaded to
embrace the debt restructuring agreement with certain changes,
including a cap on charges to customers. A special charge on
consumer bills would back new debt issued under the deal.
The board is charged with managing the U.S. territory's
finances and leading it back to economic growth after a decade
of contraction.
Puerto Rico is facing a historic economic crisis, marked by
$70 billion of debt, a 45 percent poverty rate and a shrinking
population as residents flock to the U.S. mainland.
Last month, it filed the largest bankruptcy in U.S.
municipal history.
PREPA, hamstrung by mismanagement and outdated
infrastructure, is seen as a microcosm of the island's problems.
It began debt restructuring talks with holders of its $9 billion
in bonds nearly three years ago, but an initial workout
agreement stalled over regulatory concerns and was then rejected
by Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello.
Under a new deal, reached in April, PREPA creditors agreed
to accept 15 percent repayment cuts in exchange for new debt
backed by a charge on customer bills.
Dominic Frederico, chief executive of Assured Guaranty Ltd
, which insures nearly $800 million in PREPA bonds,
pilloried the board's rejection of the latest deal, saying in a
statement on Wednesday it was "yet another example of a rogue
oversight board."
But the board said it would continue talks with PREPA's
stakeholders, and could accept the deal with caps on the
securitization charge. It also wants to impose a more flexible
amortization structure, designed to ensure the bonds still pay
by their final maturities, even under the caps and PREPA's
declining demand forecast.
The board said it was not looking to further cut repayments
to creditors.
