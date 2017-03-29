March 29 Creditors of Puerto Rico's struggling power authority, PREPA, have presented the island's government with a counter-offer to restructure the utility's $8.9 billion in debt, two people familiar with discussions said on Wednesday.

The U.S. territory's government was planning to review the plan ahead of a Friday deadline to finalize a restructuring deal at the utility, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Richard Chang)