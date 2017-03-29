BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 29 Creditors of Puerto Rico's struggling power authority, PREPA, have presented the island's government with a counter-offer to restructure the utility's $8.9 billion in debt, two people familiar with discussions said on Wednesday.
The U.S. territory's government was planning to review the plan ahead of a Friday deadline to finalize a restructuring deal at the utility, said the people, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Richard Chang)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION