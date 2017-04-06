April 6 Puerto Rico's debt-laden power utility, PREPA, and its bondholders have reached a new deal to restructure $8.9 billion in debt, according to a source familiar with the talks.

The deal could save an extra $1.5 billion over five years in debt servicing costs, as compared to a prior pending deal between the parties, said the person, who declined to be named because the deal is not yet public. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Alden Bentley)