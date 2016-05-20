May 20 Puerto Rico's power utility PREPA said on Friday it reached an agreement with supporting creditors on the sale of the first installment of $111 million in "relending" bonds.

As part of the agreement, PREPA was to receive $55 million in bond proceeds on May 19, PREPA said. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)