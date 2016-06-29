NEW YORK, June 29 Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035 General Obligation bond rose half a point in price on Wednesday after the U.S. Senate cleared a procedural hurdle that advanced the debt crisis bill to a final vote.

The 2035 GO bond traded up to a price of 66.25, a gain of 0.50 points, dropping the yield down to 12.761 percent, according to data provided by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.

(Reporting By Daniel Bases)