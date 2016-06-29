(Adds background, stock quotes)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, June 29 Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035
General Obligation bond rose three quarters of a point in price
on Wednesday after the U.S. Senate cleared a procedural hurdle
that advanced the debt crisis bill to a final vote.
The 2035 GO bond traded up to a price of 66.50, a gain of
0.75 point, dropping the yield down to 12.712 percent, according
to data provided by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.
In Washington, the bill aimed at helping Puerto Rico - a
territory in the Caribbean with 3.5 million U.S. citizens - deal
with a crippling $70 billion debt load it cannot afford to pay,
garnered 68 votes in the Senate, a supermajority needed to
advance to debate and a final vote this week.
If Congress does not pass the "Puerto Rico Oversight,
Management and Economic Stability Act," or PROMESA, before July
1, the commonwealth could default on all or part of $1.9 billion
in debt payments, including the General Obligation bonds which
are senior to all credits.
Some of Puerto Rico's debt is backed by insurance written by
monoline insurance companies. The stocks of three of the main
insurers of Puerto Rico's debt were already higher in early
trading along with the rest of Wall Street. The stocks
accelerated their gains after the vote advancing the bill.
Assured Guaranty's stock traded up 3.9 percent to
$24.74 a share; MBIA Inc rose 3.7 percent to $6.77 a
share, and Ambac Financial Group Inc climbed 4.8
percent to $15.79 a share in midday trade.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases, editing by G Crosse)