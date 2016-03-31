(Refiles to delete stray text in first paragraph)
NEW YORK, March 31 The trustee for bonds issued
by Puerto Rico's PRIFA infrastructure authority said in a
statement on Thursday it filed an insurance claim for $6.393
million for unpaid debt under a policy written by Financial
Guaranty Insurance Company.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, the trustee, reported
on January 5, 2016 that PRIFA had failed to make a full payment
on special tax revenue bonds, some of which were insured by
FGIC. The bond payments were officially due on Jan. 1, 2016.
"The Trustee submitted a claim under the FGIC Policy for a
$6,393,666.43 deficiency for the interest payments due on the
Bonds," said U.S. Bank.
"Such deficiency was slightly less than the total interest
amount due, as the Trustee had residual amounts on hand which it
allocated pro rata across all the Bonds entitled to payment of
interest," the bank added.
The claim was filed for PRIFA's Series 2005A-C bonds.
In January U.S. Bank also said there were insufficient funds
for payouts on Series 2006 bonds, however Thursday's statement
made no mention of that series. At the time, U.S. Bank said the
expected non-payment for all three bond series was expected to
be about $36 million.
U.S. Bank said it set April 11, 2016 as the Special Record
Date, and April 12, 2016 as the Special Payment date.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)