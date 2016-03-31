(Adds details on claim)
NEW YORK, March 31 The trustee for bonds issued
by Puerto Rico's PRIFA infrastructure authority said in a
statement on Thursday it filed an insurance claim for $6.393
million for unpaid debt under a policy written by Financial
Guaranty Insurance Company.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, the trustee, reported
on Jan. 5, 2016 that PRIFA had failed to make a full payment on
special tax revenue bonds, some of which were insured by FGIC.
The bond payments were officially due on Jan. 1, 2016.
"The Trustee submitted a claim under the FGIC Policy for a
$6,393,666.43 deficiency for the interest payments due on the
Bonds," said U.S. Bank.
"Such deficiency was slightly less than the total interest
amount due, as the Trustee had residual amounts on hand which it
allocated pro rata across all the Bonds entitled to payment of
interest," the bank added.
The claim was filed for PRIFA's Series 2005A-C bonds. The
claim payment in respect of unpaid interest is roughly 22
percent, according to data filed by the trustee. The unpaid
interest claim on the 2005A series was $417,483.36 while the
unpaid interest claim on the 2005C series was $989,123.25.
In January U.S. Bank also said there were insufficient funds
for payouts on Series 2006 bonds, however Thursday's statement
made no mention of that series. At the time, U.S. Bank said the
expected non-payment for all three bond series was expected to
be about $36 million.
U.S. Bank said it set April 11, 2016 as the Special Record
Date, and April 12, 2016 as the Special Payment date.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Meredith Mazzilli)