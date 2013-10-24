NEW YORK Oct 24 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services affirmed its BBB-minus rating and negative outlook on
the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico general obligation and
appropriation debt citing progress made in recent reforms but
highlighting the risk from a weak economy.
"We believe the current administration has made significant
structural pension reform, reduced water and sewer operating
subsidies through significant rate increases and taken important
tax-raising measures to restore fiscal balance," S&P said in a
note dated Wednesday.
"However, we believe the resumption of weak economic results
limits the government's ability to implement additional revenue
enhancements, while expenditures reductions may be constrained
by the current administration's goal not to conduct layoffs,"
the note said.