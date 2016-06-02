June 2 Three days before Puerto Rico's
Democratic presidential primary, Bernie Sanders leveled a
blistering attack on a restructuring bill moving through the
U.S. Congress and offered a radically different approach to
fixing the territory's $70 billion debt problem.
Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont who is giving
front-runner Hillary Clinton a tougher-than-expected challenge
for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, will
formally introduce his legislation next week, a spokesman said
on Thursday.
Unlike a bipartisan House of Representatives bill that would
establish a federal oversight board to renegotiate the massive
debt with investors, Sanders' bill would create a
"Reconstruction Finance Corporation of Puerto Rico" that would
protect public pensioners from cutbacks and "concentrate losses
among vulture funds," according to a summary.
"It is morally reprehensible that Wall Street vulture funds
are demanding that Puerto Rico fire even more teachers, close
more schools, cut pensions and slash the minimum wage so that
they can reap huge profits off the misery of the people of
Puerto Rico," Sanders said in a statement.
The term vulture funds is a derogatory reference to
specialized investing in deeply discounted or distressed assets,
typically bonds, by buying them up on the cheap in hopes of
profiting on the expectation of a credit restructuring
Clinton has backed the House bill.
Last week, a House committee with oversight of Puerto Rico
approved a debt restructuring measure that backers hope will be
enacted into law before July 1, when the island is faced with
making good on $1.9 billion in debt payments.
Sanders' proposal comes as the nominating contests for the
presidential election are winding down. Along with Puerto Rico,
California and a handful of other states are holding their
nominating contests in the coming days.
Sanders' bill sets out to strip the ability of hedge funds
to profit off their investments in an attempt to protect
pensions ahead of creditors.
The Reconstruction Finance Corporation would consist of
seven members, all full-time residents of Puerto Rico and mainly
chosen by the Puerto Rican legislature and governor.
The House bill, by contrast, would give Republicans in the
U.S. Congress a say in recommending the majority of the proposed
oversight board members.
While the House bill boasts no cost to U.S. taxpayers,
Sanders wants $10.8 billion for infrastructure improvements in
Puerto Rico. He proposes raising federal reimbursements for the
Medicare and Medicaid healthcare programs for the poor, elderly
and disabled.
Sanders also wants elections by Jan. 31, 2018, in Puerto
Rico to decide whether it should become a state, an independent
country or reform its current status.
