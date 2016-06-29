FOREX-Trump uncertainty pushes yen, Swiss franc to multi-week highs
* Downbeat U.S. housing data offsets strong manufacturing report
WASHINGTON, June 29 A relief plan to help Puerto Rico address its $70 billion debt cleared a critical hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, getting the supermajority it needed to advance to debate and a final vote this week.
The measure, which got 68 votes, is identical to the plan passed by the House of Representatives earlier this month, as Congress tries to send it to President Barack Obama to sign into law by July 1. That is when Puerto Rico faces a potential default on a chunk of its debt if it cannot make a $1.9 billion payment. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell)
* Downbeat U.S. housing data offsets strong manufacturing report
LUSAKA, May 17 Zambia's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 150 basis point to 12.5 percent, Governor Denny Kalyalya said on Wednesday, citing lower inflation and subdued economic growth.