WASHINGTON, April 13 U.S. Senate Minority Leader
Harry Reid and 10 other Senate Democrats on Wednesday called for
significant changes to a Republican-crafted bill in the House of
Representatives aimed at helping Puerto Rico overcome its debt
crisis.
"Senate Democrats are united in our belief that any
legislation to solve this crisis must include an effective
restructuring process that allows Puerto Rico to adjust all of
its debt," the group said in a statement.
They said an oversight board proposed in the legislation
would be too powerful and that the bill did not include
"appropriate safeguards for pension holders and retirees."
