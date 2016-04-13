WASHINGTON, April 13 U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid and 10 other Senate Democrats on Wednesday called for significant changes to a Republican-crafted bill in the House of Representatives aimed at helping Puerto Rico overcome its debt crisis.

"Senate Democrats are united in our belief that any legislation to solve this crisis must include an effective restructuring process that allows Puerto Rico to adjust all of its debt," the group said in a statement.

They said an oversight board proposed in the legislation would be too powerful and that the bill did not include "appropriate safeguards for pension holders and retirees." (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Diane Craft)