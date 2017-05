WASHINGTON May 24 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat, on Tuesday expressed deep reservations with a Puerto Rico debt relief bill being debated by a House of Representatives panel this week.

"I want to see the final product. The initial draft, I have some real problems with it," Durbin told reporters. He added that some other Democrats also have expressed strong reservations with the measure.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Alan Crosby)