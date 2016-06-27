BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Senate is on track to cast its first votes on a Puerto Rico debt relief bill as early as Wednesday after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took steps late on Monday to begin debate on the legislation.
A McConnell spokesman said a Senate vote on limiting debate on the legislation could come early on Wednesday.
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.