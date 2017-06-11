BRIEF-Sears Canada says co, certain units obtains creditor protection under CCAA
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Rico voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to apply to Congress to become the 51st state, election officials said, although less than a quarter of eligible voters cast ballots in the plebiscite.
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said voters in the economically troubled U.S. island territory were sending a strong message to Congress. But Puerto Rico is seen as a low priority in Washington. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources