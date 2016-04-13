WASHINGTON, April 13 The White House is concerned that proposed legislation in Congress to address Puerto Rico's debt crisis will not give the U.S. commonwealth sufficient authority, and that more work needs to be done on the bill, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a daily briefing that U.S. House Republicans' proposal "was important progress, and we hope that we can keep that momentum going."

