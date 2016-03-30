(Corrects to say improvements to pre-existing mechanism needed, not the bill, in paragraph 2)

WASHINGTON, March 30 The draft bill introduced in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday to steer Puerto Rico through its economic crisis represents a constructive, good-faith effort but could be improved, the White House said on Wednesday.

At a daily briefing, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters the bill would benefit from improvements to a mechanism to boost oversight of Puerto Rico's government and by expanding the earned income tax credit. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Dan Grebler)