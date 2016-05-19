WASHINGTON May 19 The White House said on Thursday it was encouraged by legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives addressing Puerto Rico's financial crisis and called it an "important first step."

"We believe that overall the legislation provides a fair process for Puerto Rico to restructure its debts, enact fiscal reforms and create a foundation for economic recovery after enduring a decade of recession," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)