BRIEF-Air Lease increases unsecured revolving credit facility
* Air Lease Corporation increases unsecured revolving credit facility to $3.7 billion
Sept 24 Puerto Rico's Economic Activity Index for the month of July fell 0.7 percent year over year, while the index for the month of August was flat year over year, the Government Development Bank of Puerto Rico reported on Thursday.
Preliminary data shows lower cement sales, less gasoline consumption and less electric power generation appear to have contributed to the decline in economic activity. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Files for offering of up to 17.9 million shares of class a common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing