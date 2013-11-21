SAN JUAN Nov 21 The Obama administration is
dispatching a team of experts to Puerto Rico to advise the
Caribbean island's government on its hard-pressed finances and
to help it better tap federal funding programs, according to
officials.
The move is not, however, a first step toward a full federal
bailout of the U.S. commonwealth, local officials said, aiming
to shoot down bond market speculation that the cash-strapped
local government cannot dig out of its fiscal morass on its own.
Puerto Rico, with an economy in or near recession for the
last eight years, has chronic budget shortfalls and has spawned
worry among investors in the $3.7 trillion municipal debt
market, where its bond prices have plunged this year.
As a result, it pays by far the highest interest rates of
any major muni bond issuer. The yield on its 10-year general
obligation bonds is currently around 8.80 percent, roughly 6.20
percentage points above high-rated munis of similar maturities.
With a $70 billion debt load and a substantially underfunded
government pension system, the island has fueled market
speculation it may need a bailout from Washington.
But local and federal officials dismissed talk of a U.S.
takeover of Puerto Rico's finances and say the team of as many
as 10 advisers due in San Juan next month was recommended in
2011 by a long-established task force.
"There is no federal take over of Puerto Rico," the
administration's chief of staff, Ingrid Vilá, said.
Most of the group's work will focus on improving Puerto
Rico's management of federal funds to ensure officials are
getting the amounts they are entitled to and putting them to
effective use, according to the officials.
"There is less here than some people think," said Jeffrey
Farrow, who served as the Clinton White House's liaison on
Puerto Rican affairs. "This is pretty straightforward and an
extension of what they have been doing in the past, but more
intense, formalized and public."
The first team of officials was scheduled to be from the
Environmental Protection Agency and the Health, Education and
Housing and Urban Development departments, officials said.
Puerto Rico's education, health and housing departments are
among of the biggest recipients of federal funding and have also
been responsible for past Puerto Rico budget shortfalls.
The EPA's intervention may stem from concerns regarding the
ability of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to comply
with new federal air quality regulations that take effect in
2015.
Puerto Rico's economy has been steadily contracting since
last October, shrinking by 5.4 percent in August, according to
the Government Development Bank Economic Activity Index.