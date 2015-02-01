Feb 1 Puerto Rico's economic activity fell 1.4 percent year-on-year in December, the U.S. Commonwealth's Government Development Bank (GDB) said on Friday.

The GDB's Economic Activity Index, which tracks employment, gasoline sales and other indicators on the island, slipped to 125.3 in December, 2014.

Electric power generation for December fell 1.5 percent from a year earlier. Non-farm payroll employment decreased 0.9 percent during the same period.

Two indicators posted increases. Gasoline consumption was up 5.1 percent, while cement sales increased 9.7 percent. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Sandra Maler)