SAN JUAN Feb 21 Puerto Rico's long, deep
recession is over, the U.S. commonwealth's governor said on
Tuesday, noting that local economic indicators were turning
upward and a government austerity program was paying off.
Facing a tough re-election battle in November, Gov. Luis
Fortuño also announced in a State of the Commonwealth speech a
new initiative to amend Puerto Rico's Constitution to eliminate
the absolute right to bail that legal defendants now have.
But the governor, who was elected in 2008 and has been
mentioned as a possible Republican U.S. vice presidential
running mate this November, spent most of his speech making the
case that the Caribbean island's troubled economy is seeing
progress.
"After almost six years of effort and perseverance," he said
the island in December 2011 saw an end "to the economic
depression that has afflicted us since 2006."
A local indicator, the Government Development Bank-Economic
Activity Index, hit 127.7 points in December 2011, a 0.5 percent
increase when compared to the same month the previous year. That
was the first time the index has shown year-over-year growth
since Puerto Rico's economic downturn took hold in March 2006.
Total payroll employment, one of four components in the
GDB-EAI, hit 934,600 - a 0.2 percent improvement over the
year-ago period and the first month of positive growth Puerto
Rico's 3.7 million residents have seen since early 2006.
Cement sales, another GDB-EAI indicator, totaled 1.618
million bags in December - a 13.9 percent increase over the same
period in 2010. Total cement sales for calendar year 2011 ended
5.4 percent above 2010.
Meanwhile, gasoline consumption hit 95.3 million gallons in
December, an increase over the average 87.1 million gallons
consumed monthly during 2011, according to GDB officials.
Only one indicator - electric power consumption - declined
compared with last year, with December consumption registering a
1.7 percent drop from the same period a year ago. Officials
attributed this more to conservation efforts by citizens and
businesses and a colder-than-average December.
Meanwhile, other data also suggest the island's economy is
expanding. Puerto Rico's unemployment rate fell to 13.2 percent
in December 2011, after averaging 16.1 percent last year,
according to the Puerto Rico Labor Department.
Net tax revenues, another broad indicator, crashed along
with the economy, dropping 6 percent in 2008 and 9 percent in
2009 before rebounding in 2010-11, when they increased 3.4
percent and 11.3 percent, respectively.
Puerto Rico's Planning Board is projecting 0.7 percent
growth for the current fiscal year, which runs through June 30.
Fortuño's opponent, Sen. Alejandro Garcia Padilla of the
pro-commonwealth Popular Democratic Party, skipped the
governor's address and met citizens in Cataño, a working-class
suburb across the bay from San Juan.
"His bitter medicine has not cured anyone," Garcia Padilla
said prior to the governor's speech, in reference to the firing
of 13,000 government employees and other austerity measures
instituted by the Fortuño administration.
But Fortuño said much more needed to be done to return the
economy to sustainable growth levels. He recognized other
challenges such as a serious violent crime problem that resulted
in a record number of killings last year.
The governor said his proposal to amend the island's
Constitution would give judges the discretion of limiting bail
in cases of premeditated murder. He announced other measures
such as designating special courtrooms to expedite prosecution
of those accused of murder.
The governor also highlighted fiscal reforms his
administration instituted. It inherited a $3.3 billion budget
deficit, which it has steadily narrowed and pledged to eliminate
in a balanced budget for the new fiscal year starting July 1.
(Reporting by Reuters in San Juan, writing by Michael Connor in
Miami; editing by Gary Crosse)