SAN JUAN Dec 9 Puerto Rico's economy contracted
further this fall from a year earlier, government data showed on
Monday, indicating the struggling Caribbean commonwealth is
unlikely to claw out of an unrelenting recession any time soon.
Monthly data from the Government Development Bank tracking
employment, gasoline sales and other indicators on the island
declined 5.2 percent in September and 5.4 percent in October
from a year earlier.
Through October, Puerto Rico's economy has shrunk by 5.3
percent in the fiscal year that began July 1, according to the
GDB's Economic Activity Index.
A big issuer of municipal bonds, the island has been in or
near recession for eight years as it suffers from a loss of U.S.
federal government economic support, cuts in Puerto Rican
government spending, high oil prices and population loss.
The Puerto Rico Planning Board recently pulled back from a
forecast of 0.2 percent growth for the current fiscal year to a
prediction of a 0.8 percent contraction.
The GDB index, which has proven to closely track Puerto
Rico's gross national product, also includes electricity
consumption and cement sales. The GDB reports for September and
October had been delayed by the federal government shutdown,
which slowed the U.S. Labor Department's Bureau of Labor
Statistics' release of employment statistics.
All four categories of the EAI showed declines in September
and October when compared to the year-ago period.
The GDB, however, highlighted a glimmer of improvement when
the data is examined on a sequential, or month-over-month, basis
rather than year-over-year.
The index rose in October to 125.7 from September's 125, its
second straight sequential increase. The index for October
inched up 0.6 percent following a 1.1 percent in September from
August.
"The Economic Activity Index has shown two consecutive
months of positive month-over-month growth rates, both in
September 2013 and October 2013," the GDB said in the report.
"While it cannot be concluded that the economic activity is
necessarily experiencing an effective inflection point, these
are the first months of increase since October 2012."
The island suffers from chronic unemployment worse than any
state and last month received a warning from Fitch Ratings that
its debt rating may be reduced to junk bond status. Two other
U.S. credit agencies also rate Puerto Rico as barely investment
grade and are weighing rate cuts, partly out of worries about
its shrinking economy.