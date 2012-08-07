* Government hopes IVU Loto will jump-start sales tax
collections
* Still easy to skip paying IVU tax
* April, May and June showed sharp increases
By Michael Connor
Aug 7 Instead of just fries, Veronica Rodriguez
got a free automobile with her meal at a Burger King in Corozal,
a mountain town in Puerto Rico.
For Betzaida Pacheco Rosado, a free car came after a visit
to a Supercuts hair salon in the San Juan suburb of Bayamon.
Both won their cars with numbered shop receipts used in
Puerto Rico's fledgling government lottery aimed at food-cart
sales and other tiny cash transactions in the Caribbean island's
untaxed $14 billion gray economy.
Urgently looking to boost revenue after six years of
recession, government officials hope the island's sales-and-use
tax lottery -- or IVU (impuesto sobre ventas y uso) Loto, as it
is called in Spanish -- will jump-start collection of sales
taxes, which came in below expectations in the fiscal year ended
in June.
The IVU Loto automatically enters shoppers in twice weekly
cash draws for as much as $25,000, as well as car raffles, and
is just a single prong of a government campaign to get more
revenue from Puerto Rico's 7 percent sales-and-use tax.
The campaign matters beyond Puerto Rico, a U.S. commonwealth
with a 15 percent jobless rates, a dwindling population, and an
outsized $68 billion of outstanding municipal bonds that have
been hit by a flurry of ratings cuts.
Though often rated as barely investment grade, Puerto Rico
bonds carry high, tax-free interest payments and are a favorite
of American investors, who are increasingly voicing worries
about the island economy's ability to generate revenue and
re-pay debts.
The IVU Loto, which was rolled out in a significant way only
over the past year, is slowly sinking into Puerto Rico's daily
life. Its appeal is more akin to coupon clipping than the
passions engendered by Puerto Rico's two existing lottery
systems, whose drawings are local media events and occasionally
offer purses worth millions.
"I save all my receipts and, like once a month, I check to
see the winning numbers on the Internet and sometimes on
television," said Ramona Camacho, a mother of two from Guanica.
With more than 200,000 machines at more than 70,000 venues,
IVU Loto receipts are now routinely handed out by hot-dog and
baked-potato vendors using handheld devices, as well as by fruit
and vegetable trucks in rural barrios.
For most merchants, the IVU Loto implementation has been
painless, even if mandatory. That's because point-of-sale bank
debit card machines are widely used in Puerto Rico, and stores
with them merely needed a software update.
Merchants without the devices got IVU Loto machines from
Puerto Rico's Treasury Department, which last year spent $10
million implementing the IVU Loto.
STILL EASY
Yet it is still possible to skirt paying the IVU by buying
things in cash. Reuters reporters have been offered tax-free
purchases everywhere from surf shops to notary publics.
Sterner techniques used by Puerto Rico's tax men include
dunning letters for past taxes to 30,000 small businesses, fines
for vendors who refuse an IVU Loto terminal, and a hot line to
turn in neighborhood grocers suspected of fraud.
Even with the crackdown and the IVU Loto, Wall Street still
fears Puerto Rico's economy will not be strong enough to lift
sales taxes.
Highly sensitive to Puerto Rico's Wall Street reputation,
government finance officials in July publicly challenged a
downgrade by Moody's Investors Service of $16 billion of bonds
backed by sales-tax revenue. Moody's expects the island's
sales-tax revenue to be softer than anticipated.
"Future growth prospects are marginal," Janney Capital
Markets Managing Director Alan Schankel said in a new report
advising even the boldest municipal bond investors to keep
Puerto Rico debt under 10 percent of holdings.
"It is evident that compliance with IVU is not acceptable by
any means," Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Jesus Mendez said,
adding that low collections could present "a significant
opportunity to generate revenues."
Although government lotteries date to China's Han Dynasty,
rarely have they been used to boost tax compliance, according to
academics Thomas Giebe of Humboldt University at Berlin and Paul
Schweinzer of Britain's University of York.
Taiwan has had since 1951 a receipt lottery, in which each
of 11.5 billion receipts carries an eight-digit lottery number.
Puerto Rico's Treasury now collects just about half of the
potential IVU revenue on the island, according to a report by
the Puerto Rico CPA Association and other studies.
The government had expected $200 million extra to be
collected from sales tax revenue in fiscal 2012, which ended
June 30. Although IVU revenue rose 3.1 percent to $1.141
billion, it still missed forecast by $165 million.
But Mendez said benefits of the IVU Loto and other steps
started kicking in late spring, when IVU revenue gains outpaced
the annual average, growing 7.1 percent in April, 3.9 percent in
May and 5.8 percent in June.
Based on the fiscal fourth-quarter results, Mendez forecast
meeting IVU targets in fiscal 2013, which began July 1. For its
fiscal 2013 budget, the government is banking on a $265 million
increase in IVU revenue.
"We were basically operating an honor system," Mendez told
bond investors in a conference call. "There is only upside
here."