NEW YORK Aug 15 Puerto Rico's Treasury Department reported on Monday a 6.2 percent year-on-year increase in its General Fund net revenues for July to $665.1 million.

"Main revenue categories registered upward and downward year-over-year changes. These changes can be attributed mainly to the effect of the changes in the tax legislation," the department said in a statement. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Alan Crosby)