* Island yields topped 10 percent
* Short-term borrowings give some liquidity
* Sickly economy a key driver
By Michael Connor
Sept 12 Puerto Rico's policymakers are expected
to weather with short-term borrowings a storm of worry in
America's $3.7 trillion municipal bond market that has whipped
the Caribbean island's interest rates into the double digits,
analysts said.
Three deals privately placed on Aug. 29 for $1.4 billion in
bank anticipation notes (Bans) and other short-term notes give
the Caribbean island some liquidity, but carry the risk of
further spikes in interest rates.
"Often times the reliance on shorter-term debt exposes
issuers to greater risk," said Robert Donahue, managing director
of Municipal Market Advisers.
"The Bans deals were a plus for cash flow at Puerto Rico's
Government Development Bank, the island's bond vendor and lender
to its governments, but "could spell difficulty down the road,"
Donahue said.
Yields on the municipal bond market have risen to levels
unseen in nearly 30 months amid anticipation the Federal Reserve
may soon throttle back its expansionary monetary policy. On
Wednesday, when it will wrap up a two-day meeting, the Fed may
start trimming its bond-buying stimulus program.
A big borrower, with $70 billion of outstanding debt, as
well as large unfunded pension promises, Puerto Rico this week
saw some of its tax-free interest rates skyrocket to over 10
percent and was forced to dramatically scale back its planned
2013 issuance of an estimated $3 billion or more.
The island, which sold more than $7.6 billion of long-term
debt in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data, is planning
bond sales of between $500 million and $1.2 billion before the
end of the year.
Just over three weeks ago, Government Development Bank
interim President Jose Pagan announced a $400 Bans deal with RBC
Capital Markets, another $400 million Bans deal with Barclays
Capital and $600 million of tax and revenue anticipation notes
(Trans) with a group of banks.
"Liquidity has been improved," Janney Capital Markets
analyst Alan Schankel said, though noting the borrowings come
with rollover risk and the two-year Barclays agreement calls for
interest rates of 11.4 percent over Libor in its final months.
By contrast, in fiscal 2012, the GDB issued more than $4
billion of notes, according to Morningstar Inc analyst Candice
Lee. The pullback will pressure the GDB, the U.S. commonwealth's
central government and agencies, she said.
"We do believe these plans could potentially exacerbate the
cash shortfall that the commonwealth expects to face in the
current fiscal year," Lee said in a commentary.
A U.S. territory, Puerto Rico and its 3.7 million people
have endured a shrinking economy since the mid 2000s that may
again be tumbling back into recession as government tax
increases and pensions overhaul kick in.
The economy, which contracted by 5 percent in July from a
year earlier, remains a key worry for bond investors, Lewis and
other analysts said. Puerto Rico's jobless rate is higher than
any U.S. states.
But the government's moves, which shrank chronic budget
deficits and were praised by Wall Street analysts, did little to
stop the climb in the island's interest rates that are far
higher than any other big municipal issuer.
U.S. credit agencies have hailed the government's fiscal
reforms but rate the island's debt at near junk-bond status and
have warned of possible downgrades of Puerto Rico bonds.
Puerto Rico finance officials gave no details of the
island's near-term issuance plans, with GDB Board President
David Chafey and Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta this week
saying its financing plans were being altered because of market
volatility.
The GDB was set to tap the munis market at the end of this
month for a $600 million general obligation (GO) refinancing, as
well as a $175 million public building authority financing. The
island's electricity authority last month sold $673 million of
revenue bonds.
The island's Highways Authority also planned to issue as
much as $2.2 billion in debt to pay off credit lines with the
GDB.
Additionally, the island's fiscal 2014 budget, which started
July 1, contemplates a $500 million refinancing and authorizes a
$200 million GO bond for public works projects.