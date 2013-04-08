April 8 Fitch Ratings said Puerto Rico's pension
reforms is a positive step in reaching credit stability,
although the commonwealth still faces several challenges such as
a large structural budget gap that is unlikely to be resolved
before fiscal 2015.
Fitch added that there would be no immediate impact on the
island's rating, as it had already considered possible pension
reforms when determining Puerto Rico's BBB-minus general
obligation rating with a negative outlook.
Puerto Rico has been struggling with budget shortfalls for
years. Fitch said it does expect the commonwealth's next fiscal
budget to be balanced, but "the rating assumes substantial
progress toward structural balance," the agency said in a
statement.