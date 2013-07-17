(Corrects date of resignation to July 19)

July 17 The president of Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank, Javier Ferrer, will resign on July 19 after seven months as head of the Caribbean island's fiscal agent, according to the governor's office.

GDB Executive Vice President José Pagán will become interim president, according to a release that Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla issued late on Tuesday.

GDB Board Chairman David Chafey, who was appointed by Garcia Padilla along with Ferrer, will remain in his position, the governor said. Ferrer will continue as a financial affairs adviser to the governor. (Reporting by Reuters in San Juan; Additional Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)