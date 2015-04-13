April 13 The government of Puerto Rico and the
hedge funds that own its bonds are seeking help from former
International Monetary Fund officials to resolve the country's
growing debt crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Puerto Rico has retained the IMF's former first deputy
managing director, Anne Krueger, as a consultant and a committee
representing the hedge funds is in talks with Claudio Loser, the
former director of the organization's Western Hemisphere
department, the newspaper said, citing sources familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1I5K7fL)
Puerto Rico is struggling with more than $70 billion in
total debt and must overcome opposition from local lawmakers as
well as demands from investors for extra security as it attempts
to sell more debt.
The hedge funds that own much of Puerto Rico's government
bonds are looking for ways from the IMF playbook to use the
promise of new loans to convince governments about financial
overhaul, the newspaper said, citing sources familiar with the
matter.
Spokespersons for the Puerto Rico government were not
immediately available for comment.
Fitch Ratings last month downgraded Puerto Rico's general
obligation and related debt two notches deeper into junk to 'B',
citing concerns about the island's ability to execute a planned
financing and the legislature's willingness to pay.
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)