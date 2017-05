NEW YORK Oct 28 The liquidity position of Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank (GDB) is $874.6 million as of Sept. 30, the U.S. commonwealth's financing arm said on Wednesday.

The release comes after the GDB said it would present the island's creditors with more details of the financial analyses supporting its debt restructuring plan at a meeting on Tuesday. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chris Reese)