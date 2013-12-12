SAN FRANCISCO Dec 11 Citing Puerto Rico's weak
finances and economy, Moody's Investors Service put the
commonwealth's general obligation rating of Baa3, the company's
lowest investment grade rating, on review for downgrade on
Wednesday.
Moody's also placed ratings capped by or linked to Puerto
Rico's general obligation rating on review, including the Puerto
Rico Sales Tax Financing Corporation's senior and junior lien
bonds.
The moves affect approximately $52 billion of rated debt,
the rating agency said in a statement.
Moody's said it is concerned about Puerto Rico's "weakening
liquidity, increasing reliance on external short-term debt, and
constrained market access, within the context of a weakened and
now sluggish economy."
"These developments exacerbate the longstanding
financial strain brought by the commonwealth's very high debt
load and pension obligations, as well as its chronic budget
deficits," Moody's said.
A major issuer of municipal bonds, Puerto Rico has been in
or near recession for eight years. It has suffered from a loss
of U.S. federal government economic support, spending cuts by
its own government, high oil prices and population decline.
In a joint statement, Treasury Secretary of Puerto Rico
Melba Acosta Febo and Chairman of the Government Development
Bank for Puerto Rico David Chafey said the commonwealth
"continues its focus on creating sustainable economic growth
through job creation, making ongoing progress towards our goal
of a structural budget balance by fiscal 2016, and strengthening
our credit profile, market access and liquidity."