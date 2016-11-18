Nov 18 The chairman of the federal board overseeing Puerto Rico's financial restructuring set a target date of Jan. 31, 2017 to certify a fiscal turnaround plan for the U.S. territory struggling with $70 billion in debt and a 45 percent poverty rate.

At a public meeting on Friday in Puerto Rico, board chairman Jose Carrion also said the board has selected two law firms to serve as its legal counsel, and another to be a strategic consultant. It said it hopes to reveal the names of the firms next week, when it aims to complete contract negotiations. (Reporting by Nick Brown in New York)