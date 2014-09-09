By Nick Brown, Megan Davies and Tom Hals
Rico's indebted power authority better get used to some tough
love from its new chief restructuring officer, Lisa Donahue, who
has earned a reputation for decisiveness, hard work and a
cold-blooded devotion to cutting costs.
Donahue, 49, who runs the restructuring practice at New
York-based corporate consultant AlixPartners, has played key
roles in massive corporate bankruptcies including those of
Calpine and SemGroup LP, two energy giants.
"(SemGroup) was a freefall Chapter 11 filed at the last
minute," said Hugh Ray, an attorney with McKool Smith in Houston
who opposed Donahue when he represented a committee of oil and
gas producers in SemGroup's bankruptcy. "This was total
immersion and devotion and she's not afraid to fire every other
person on the payroll if needed, and she'll do it quickly."
Donahue will be spending the foreseeable future commuting
between Puerto Rico and her New York home to come up with a
solution for the island's PREPA utility, which has racked up
about $9 billion of debt and requires cost cuts and a
fundamental change in how it sources fuel.
Solving PREPA's problems is key to turning around the
fortunes of the island commonwealth, which has more than $70
billion of outstanding debt. Electricity rates are double those
charged in much of the mainland due to the authority's reliance
on burning oil to generate power rather than cheaper natural
gas.
"PREPA is so important to the island, and so important to
the Puerto Rican people," Donahue told Reuters on Friday in her
first public interview since being hired. "The
stakes are high."
She will likely be working day and night with unions,
politicians and creditors' committees.
"It's like emergency room work, only seven days a week,"
said Ray, who recalled Donahue fueling up on cold Chinese food
late at night while pulling SemGroup through.
PREPA's bonds, although still trading at distressed levels,
have risen sharply since Donahue's appointment. The 5.25 percent
bond due in 2040 is currently trading at an
average price of 58.115 cents on the dollar compared to 49.844
cents the day before PREPA named Donahue as its new
restructuring officer.
ENERGY EXPERIENCE
Donahue's energy sector experience will likely be a major
plus. She was chief financial officer during Calpine's two-year
bankruptcy in 2006 and 2007, and was credited with taking it
through the process.
"Our successful emergence from Chapter 11 was in no small
part due to (Donahue's) outstanding expertise and leadership
capabilities," William Patterson, then chairman of Calpine, said
at the time of its emergence from bankruptcy in early 2008.
The 23-year restructuring industry veteran was also chief
financial officer at Atlantic Power Corp when it acquired
Capital Power Income LP in 2011.
"Lisa's experience is working in the energy industry, which
is second to none," said Lawrence Writer, a former colleague of
Donahue's at AlixPartners who's now chief financial officer of
Hillerich & Bradsby, maker of Louisville Slugger baseball bats.
"She's a natural fit" for the PREPA job, he said.
PREPA cited Donahue's "extensive energy experience," and
said it had "the utmost confidence" in her "deep understanding
of what it takes to transform businesses," in a statement.
At SemGroup, one of the more litigious bankruptcies of the
last decade, she helped the company forge a largely-consensual
restructuring plan while working through at least four legal
disputes with various creditor factions. The company ultimately
cut more than 400 workers, and exited bankruptcy controlled by
its lenders.
During her tenure at Calpine, the company cut its $22
billion debt load by more than $7 billion, sold some generator
assets and reduced its work force by about a third, from 3,300
to 2,200. It emerged from bankruptcy in January 2008 with a plan
to fully repay senior bondholders and transfer stock to
unsecured creditors. The company's share price has risen about
40 percent since its emergence, outperforming most other utility
stocks along the way.
"Calpine was a very straight story ... they just cut a whole
bunch of debt and re-emerged," said Andrew DeVries, an analyst
at CreditSights. "It was entirely driven by natural gas prices.
The profitability of the company was very tied to natural gas
prices."
POLITICAL EXPERTISE
Still, Donahue's experience is rooted in corporate
turnarounds. At PREPA, she'll be expected to navigate what could
be tricky political waters.
"Her experience is very much in the business space," said
one restructuring expert familiar with her. "This is a public
authority, highly political."
Many of PREPA's 8,000 employees are members of the
Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers Union, making job
cuts thorny. Meanwhile, Democratic governor Alejandro Garcia
Padilla has committed to cutting electricity rates to appease
consumers and businesses.
"The biggest issue will be, there's a lot of wood to chop at
PREPA, and will the governor really let it happen?" said a
person familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified
because speaking publicly about it could jeopardize potential
client engagements . "Will he allow things like changing the
labor contract, or will Lisa's work be undermined?"
Donahue told Reuters that while her work has broadly been on
the corporate side, she has experience negotiating and dealing
with unionized companies, and dealing with multiple
constituencies.
"It's a highly political role when you're negotiating
against multiple constituents, and there's always politics of
some sort involved," Donahue said.
She will also have staff to fall back on. AlixPartners as a
firm is no stranger to politically-charged restructurings,
playing major roles in the bankruptcies of General Motors Corp
and the city of Detroit.
Donahue's work in the heavily-regulated energy sector also
intersected with California's political landscape when the
state's former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2007 signed a law
requiring reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.
BIG FISH, SMALL POOL
Sources said there was only a small pool of candidates for
Donahue's job, which requires an independent person with
turnaround and energy industry experience. Such a resume
typically commands handsome pay.
AlixPartners collected about $56 million on the Calpine
assignment, with Donahue herself billing for $2.8 million over
almost 4,000 hours, court documents show. Included in Alix's
compensation was a $6 million success fee contingent on the
company's enterprise value after Chapter 11.
The fee was approved by a judge over the objection of the
U.S. Department of Justice, which argued in court papers that
Alix made no showing "its service was superior to the quality
one reasonably should have expected."
Fees also caused a stir at SemGroup, where Donahue served as
restructuring officer and billed at $795 an hour. Alix itself
billed for about $30 million, plus a success fee of nearly $7
million.
A prospective buyer group led by John Catsimatidis, the
supermarket operator and later unsuccessful New York mayoral
candidate, alleged that at SemGroup, Donahue was more concerned
with protecting her income than restructuring the company.
SemGroup eventually won Catsimatidis' support for a
restructuring plan after protracted court battles, and Donahue
got her fees. Those in the industry argue she's worth it.
"She's good with numbers she will understand the ins and
outs of the business quickly. She won't mince words," said one
restructuring expert. "If you are an investor in this
company...you should be very happy."
