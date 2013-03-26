March 26 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on
Tuesday put the Puerto Rico Employees Retirement System's (ERS)
series A, B, and C senior pension funding bonds on watch with
negative implications, after a downgrade of the commonwealth's
rating.
S&P said the Caribbean island's fiscal and budgetary
challenges, as well as poor funding levels at the retirement
system, "could limit Puerto Rico's ability and willingness to
provide the timely contributions required to maintain an
adequate debt service coverage on the ERS bonds."
S&P also said it could lower the BBB-minus rating of the ERS
bonds if Puerto Rico fails "to adopt comprehensive measures to
address its unfunded pension liability within the next three
months."
On March 13, S&P cut its general obligation credit rating
for Puerto Rico to BBB minus, or one step from junk status. The
credit agency warned Puerto Rico fiscal problems were proving
hard to fix.
With chronic double-digit unemployment rates and a dwindling
population, Puerto Rico has long run substantial budget gaps
that have been reduced by about 90 percent from $3.3 billion in
2009. But the island has yet to produce balanced budgets sought
by institutional investors and bond analysts