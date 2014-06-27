Fitch Revises Wharf Holdings' Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Hong Kong-based The Wharf (Holdings) Limited's Outlook to Positive from Stable. The Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at 'A-'. The full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The Positive Outlook is driven by Wharf's improved financial profile and the increasing stability of its China portfolio. Higher China risk exposure than its peers