Aug 21 Puerto Rico's government weathered a
nearly 2 percent drop in revenue to $8.5 billion during fiscal
2013, reflecting sustained weaknesses in income tax collections
softened by the Caribbean island's ailing economy.
Puerto Rico's revenues, which were down $155 million from
fiscal 2012, remain a central worry to investors in America's
$3.7 trillion municipal bond market, analysts said. The island
already pays the highest rates of any big tax-free debt issuer.
The current fiscal 2014 budget covering the 12 months that
began July 1 relies on a projected $1.38 billion from tax
increases that some analysts and bond investors doubt will be
fully collected.
Puerto Rico finance officials, who also said the overall
fiscal 2013 budget deficit appeared to be $1.3 billion, instead
of an initially forecast $2.2 billion, reported on Monday in a
preliminary, unaudited statement that income taxes from people
and companies had declined for a fourth straight year.
Total income tax collections declined for a fifth straight
year and were $4.4 billion in fiscal 2013, down from $4.54
billion in fiscal 2012 and $5.19 billion in fiscal 2010,
according to the preliminary statement.
Nearly all other categories of income taxes also declined,
but for a $92 million year-over-year rise in those collected
from non-residents. Excise tax collections on cigarettes and
motor vehicles also showed increases in the last fiscal year.
"The negative trend of corporate tax revenue makes us
pessimistic about the increased revenue projections for the
current fiscal year, which budgets an additional $1 billion in
spending," Morningstar Municipal Research analyst Candice Lee
said in a commentary.
Struggling with long-running economic weakness and $70
billion of public sector debt, Puerto Rico's government said
fiscal 2013 also included a sharp reduction in its general fund
deficit.
The island's Treasury Department said an initial fiscal 2013
general fund deficit projected at $965 million by an earlier
administration now looked to total $247 million. The island's
general fund covers education and other essential spending.
Treasury Secretary Melba Acosta-Febo said in a news release
that her department had just added 65 auditors to reduce tax
evasion on the island.