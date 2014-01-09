Jan 9 Puerto Rico is getting a fiscal boost from
new taxes, as it posted a 26 percent rise in monthly revenue to
$913 million, a record high for the month of December, the
island's treasury secretary said Thursday.
Revenue last month jumped $190 million from December 2012
and topped initial estimates by $1.3 million, Treasury Secretary
Melba Acosta Febo said in a statement.
Prices of some Puerto Rico bonds, which began slumping in
September, perked up on Thursday in generally mixed trading in
America's $3.7 trillion municipal bond market.
Puerto Rico, a financially pressed U.S. commonwealth with
chronic budget deficits, also reported an overall revenue rise
to $525 million since June, up 15 percent over the same six
months a year earlier.
Corporate income tax in December totaled $316 million, or
more than double year-earlier collections before the government
increased various taxes, Acosta Febo said.
Revenue totaled $107.7 million in December from a sales and
use tax - the highest amount since the tax was put in place in
2006. That marked an increase of $7.9 million, or 7.9 percent,
compared to a year earlier.
With $70 billion of outstanding tax-free debt, Puerto Rico
is weighing a new bond offering in coming weeks even as U.S.
credit agencies consider cutting the island's debt rating to
junk, according to finance officials. It already
worries municipal bond buyers, who demand it pay the highest
interest rates of any big municipal debt issuer.
In secondary trading on Thursday, the price of a 2040
revenue bond with a 5 percent coupon from Puerto Rico's sales
tax authority rose to 76 cents on the dollar
from about 73 cents on Wednesday. The yield on Thursday was 7
percent.
A Puerto Rico public improvement general obligation issue
with a 2024 maturity and a 5 percent coupon
traded up on Thursday at 67 cents on the dollar, compared with
63.5 cents in late December.
Another 2024 issue with a 3.65 percent coupon from the
island's power authority rose on Thursday to nearly 81 cents on
the dollar from 78 cents on Wednesday. It yielded 6.1 percent.
Looking to January, Acosta Febo said collections would get
extra lift from corporate taxes that had been due in December,
but were delayed by a court dispute decided in the government's
favor late in the year.
"Given the favorable decision upholding the
constitutionality of the tax, we expect to receive additional
payments during the current month of January 2014," she said.
However, Acosta Febo gave no indication as to the size of
the delayed collections.