Nov 4 Puerto Rico's financially pressed central
government reported on Monday that revenue collections in
October were boosted by new taxes and totaled $856 million, a
$262 million increase from a year earlier and $110 million over
budget.
In the first four months of the Caribbean island's 2014
fiscal year, revenues are up by $350 million from a year earlier
and ran $120 million over forecasts, according to preliminary
data issued by Secretary of the Treasury Melba Acosta Febo.
Corporate income tax revenue in October totaled $239
million, representing an increase of $157 million over October
of last year. Withholding from non-resident corporations also
registered a significant year-over-year increase of $153
million, Acosta Febo said.
Puerto Rico is a major issuer of debt in the U.S. municipal
debt market and whose exceptionally high yields reflect wide
worries that the island may default on some of its bonds. Wall
Street credit agencies rate Puerto Rico's general obligation
debt just above non-investment grade.