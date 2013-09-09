By Tim McLaughlin
| BOSTON, Sept 9
municipal bond funds are standing by their heavy weighting in
Puerto Rico debt, even if investors are not.
During the past month, investors have yanked $1.2 billion
from a group of 20 Rochester funds with about $29.2 billion in
net assets. Year to date, redemptions total about $3.2 billion,
according to Morningstar research.
The exodus came as Puerto Rico bonds have suffered what
research firm Municipal Market Advisors (MMA) described as
dreadful losses in the past month. The declines have roiled a
slew of U.S. municipal bond funds.
The Rochester funds, part of Massachusetts Mutual Life
Insurance-owned OppenheimerFunds, have had some of the heaviest
weightings in Puerto Rico bonds, according to Aug. 31 data.
Sixteen of the 20 funds have at least 10 percent of their assets
in Puerto Rico debt, according to Morningstar. Some funds have
as much as 30 percent.
Managers of the Rochester municipal funds "continue to stand
by their research and portfolio decisions," said Tanya Valle, a
spokeswoman for the funds.
Valle said she could not comment on whether the funds were
making any strategic shift amid the redemptions and poor
performance, citing legal restrictions.
The S&P Municipal Bond Puerto Rico index declined 8.88
percent in August, compared with a 1.68 percent loss in the S&P
National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index. The Puerto Rico index is
down 17.4 percent so far in 2013.
Interest paid on the territory's debt is exempt from U.S.
state taxes, making it attractive to U.S. fund managers.
Still, Puerto Rico bond prices have plummeted amid renewed
concern over the island's chronic deficits. The latest weekly
spread on $52 billion worth of debt was 4 percentage points
above benchmark triple-A yields. Illinois, with $33 billion in
tax-supported outstanding bonds, was second worst with a weekly
spread of only 1.78 percentage points above benchmark yields,
according to Municipal Market Data.
Yields move inversely to prices.
Yields on some of Puerto Rico's general obligation debt rose
to more than 10 percent in Monday trading as concerns about the
island's economy mounted.
"Although Detroit's bankruptcy has dominated municipal
headlines recently, municipal sales and trading has been
consumed with news over Puerto Rico, a far more imposing
systemic risk to the market at large," MMA said in a recent
research note.
Out of the 20 Rochester funds, 15 have suffered 1-month
returns worse than at least 90 percent of their peers, according
to Morningstar.
The $6.5 billion Rochester Municipals fund is down
4.82 percent over the past month and off 11.54 percent during
2013. Year-to-date redemptions have totaled about $719 million
at the fund, and it is performing worse than 92 percent of its
peers, according to Morningstar.
Boston-based Breckinridge Capital Advisors, which oversees
$18 billion in bond assets, warned investors in March that
Puerto Rico was flirting with insolvency.
"Breckinridge has long avoided obligations of Puerto Rico,
but we believe all municipal bond investors should now be
cognizant of its problems," the asset manager said in a research
paper in March. "A Commonwealth default would have significant
ramifications for the municipal market."